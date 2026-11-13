Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer posts Rs. 550 Cr extended first week in India

Ramayana: Part One concluded its extended first week, collecting Rs. 50.50 crore nett approx on Thursday at the Indian box office. Of that, the Hindi version collected Rs. 41 crore nett, while the South-dubbed versions brought in Rs. 9.50 crore nett. That takes its running total to Rs. 554 crore nett approx, splitting into Rs. 429 crore nett in Hindi and Rs. 125 crore nett in South-dubbed versions.

The film is now almost out of the holiday period, with Gujarat the only market that saw a proper holiday boost yesterday. Some places were still seeing leftover holiday demand, but it was minimal. Ramayana is the second-fastest money spinner at the Hindi box office behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, on Thursday, the film had similar collections to Dhurandhar. It was collecting ahead on weekdays as well, but that was because of the Diwali holidays. On Thursday, both films had some holiday boost; Dhurandhar probably a bit more for Ram Navmi. It needs to be seen if Ramayana can continue collecting higher from here on.

Films with religious and cultural connections have demonstrated exceptional staying power at the box office many times in the past and, more recently, with films like Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Such things can’t be predicted, but the potential certainly exists for this film. Whether the superior trend the film has had so far is just due to holidays or whether something special is brewing on the ground underneath will only be known in the 2nd-week weekdays. Hopefully, Ramayana gets in that zone.

The film is historic in South-dubbed versions. Normally, Telugu is the language that leads the dubbed version performance, but here it's Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam which have a superior performance. Kannada is the top earner, but Malayalam has seen the strongest trend. The film is poised to collect over Rs. 200 crore nett in these four versions, with potential to hit even Rs. 250 crore nett on the high end.

The day-wise box office collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 106.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. Total Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 125.00 cr. Rs. 554.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 99.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Total Rs. 406.00 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer is an INDUSTRY HIT earning Rs. 800 Cr