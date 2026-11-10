Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer puts up a massive Rs. 105 Cr in India on Monday

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 105 crore nett approx on Monday at the Indian box office. Of that, Hindi contributed Rs. 85 crore nett approx while the South dubbed versions added another Rs. 20 crore nett. With this, the five-day cumulative domestic box office stands at Rs. 339 crore nett, comprising Rs. 250 crore nett from the Hindi and Rs. 89 crore nett from the South dubbed versions.

Yesterday marks the third time a Bollywood film has gone over the Rs. 100 crore nett mark in a single day, the previous two instances being Saturday and Sunday of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In terms of ranking, it also came third behind those two. During the day, it seemed like the film could go on to take the top spot at over Rs. 110 crore nett, but the late-night shows couldn’t go as high, which could happen during Diwali days. Ultimately, the difference between Dhurandhar and Ramayana came down to the morning and late-night shows.

During the weekend, the film was held back in the Hindi circuits by the pre-Diwali period, but yesterday it broke those shackles and put up huge numbers. Almost all of these circuits put up near-record collections, with Rajasthan, CI and Uttar Pradesh getting super close to them. Not getting the record is slightly anti-climactic but understandable with the underlying factors for the release time and the fact that Dhurandhar was a beast, setting the bar so high. The main shortfall was in the bigger centres of these circuits, like Jaipur, Indore, Noida and Ghaziabad. On the other hand, centres like Lucknow, Agra and Gwalior outperformed Dhurandhar, while several other centres matched its business.

The film has done its job on Monday of getting in big numbers; now the real work begins. While yesterday was the last official holiday for Diwali nationally, the festival boost remains in parts of India, and that should continue to be so till Thursday. What this film needs is to post super-strong holds in the next three days. Typically, films see a daily drop in the range of 25-30 per cent in the days following Diwali. If this ends up dropping in that range, it would be a typical routine run. This one needs to be better than routine. That’s not just because the costs are high (this is a very big reason), but also because this is RAMAYAN, after all, mounted on a scale never seen before in Indian cinema and has been received well.

On that note, the advances today are fantastic, with a minimal drop from Monday. Now it should keep that way in the current sales as well. Films with a strong religious and cultural connection have demonstrated exceptional staying power at the box office many times in the past and more recently with films like Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Such things can’t be predicted, but the potential certainly exists for this film. Hopefully it gets into that territory.

Not to miss, the film continued its exceptional run in South India, with phenomenal holds in Tamil and Malayalam, the former operating in an unreal 95-100 per cent occupancy zone while the latter dropped just 10 per cent from Sunday on a working day. Kannada continues to be the lead performer. Telugu is doing well, but could have been better, especially with the Hindi version being very low in Nizam.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 63.50 cr. Friday Rs. 34.50 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 50.75 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 20.25 cr. Rs. 55.25 cr. Monday Rs. 85.00 cr. Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 104.75 cr. Total Rs. 250.25 cr. Rs. 88.50 cr. Rs. 338.75 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 42.50 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 59.50 cr. Friday Rs. 32.50 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 48.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 51.50 cr. Monday Rs. 81.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 99.00 cr. Total Rs. 237.00 cr. Rs. 81.00 cr. Rs. 318.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.