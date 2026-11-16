Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 71.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Sunday, and with that, it concluded its 2nd weekend, netting Rs. 189 crore approx. This ranks as the biggest 2nd weekend ever at the Indian box office, with all three days of the weekend also being daily records. The eleven-day running total for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer stands at Rs. 742 crore nett.

In Hindi, the film recorded the 2nd biggest 2nd weekend of all time, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge. On Friday, the film almost caught up with Dhurandhar, but the gap widened over the weekend as Saturday and Sunday growth was muted. That was because there was still some holiday impact baked in on Friday, especially in Gujarat, which actually saw a drop in business on Saturday and Sunday compared to Friday. Chhath Puja also had a minor impact, hitting business in Bihar and, likely, among the Bihari diaspora in other parts of the country.

The total collections for the Hindi version stand at Rs. 570 crore nett, which is fourth only to two Dhurandhar films and Pushpa 2. The film is well on course to go over Rs. 700 crore nett, also likely Rs. 750 crore nett, but Rs. 800 crore nett seems challenging now. While these are huge numbers, one can’t help but feel somewhat underwhelmed because the potential was for A LOT more. When one looks at footfall numbers, that feeling becomes stronger.

Outside the Hindi belt, the film has performed exceptionally well across South India, except in Telugu states, which, like the Hindi belt, have been a bit underwhelming. The two regions have somewhat similar tastes and sensibilities, so that also aligns. The standout is no doubt Karnataka, where the film has grossed Rs. 130 crore approx to date, ranking fifth highest of all time. Soon it shall overtake Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, to reach third place. There is also the possibility of taking out Kantara, depending on how strong the late legs are. The presence of Kannada superstar Yash has contributed to this immensely.

Not to miss: Kerala, where the film is just short of the Rs. 50 crore gross mark, with an outstanding Rs. 17.50 crore 2nd weekend. The film has its sights set on a Rs. 75 crore plus final in the state, which will be more than all but three Hindi states: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Here, the film has played like a Hollywood spectacle such as Avatar, and that is probably the reason why it has underperformed in the Hindi belt, where audiences perhaps preferred a more melodramatic treatment.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 105.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 92.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 71.50 cr. Total Rs. 570.00 cr. Rs. 172.00 cr. Rs. 742.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.50 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 100.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 66.50 cr. Total Rs. 539.50 cr. Rs. 156.00 cr. Rs. 695.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Scene Box Office Collections: Suriya starrer fetches Rs 26 crore in 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 153 crore in 10 days