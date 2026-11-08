Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer scores Biggest Single Day Overseas for Indian cinema

Ramayana: Part One had an outstanding Saturday at the overseas box office, collecting USD 7.30 million / Rs. 69 crore approx. The three-day cumulative overseas box office collection stands at USD 17.45 million / Rs. 164 crore. Combined with Rs. 214 crore gross box office in India, the worldwide box office take of the film is Rs. 378 crore. The four-day extended opening weekend is on track to be around USD 23 million overseas and Rs. 490 crore worldwide.

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Saturday also went into the record books as the biggest single overseas day ever for not just Bollywood but an Indian film, surpassing the long-standing record of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had collected just under USD 7 million on its Saturday.

The film also set several market-specific records. In the United Kingdom, it grossed GBP 750K, surpassing the previous single-day record by around 15 per cent. In the United States, it registered the biggest single day ever for a Bollywood release, overtaking Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Canada and Australia delivered the second-biggest single days of all time for an Indian film, trailing only Dhurandhar. Meanwhile, the Middle East rebounded strongly after a relatively subdued start, posting impressive collections on Saturday.

Apart from doing well in the major markets, the film has done numbers in the Southeast Asian markets. Thailand is on course for a USD 400K opening weekend, an outstanding result for an Indian release, while Vietnam should go over USD 100K. The film will release in Indonesia next week, and that could be an interesting market to follow. Several smaller European markets have chipped in with solid collections as well. This is to the credit of Sony's extensive distribution network.

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The Overseas Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 7,225,000 Canada USD 1,775,000 Australia USD 1,450,000 Middle East USD 1,925,000 Nepal USD 450,000 Thailand USD 275,000 Singapore USD 200,000 Malaysia USD 175,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 425,000 United Kingdom USD 2,200,000 Germany USD 425,000 Rest of Europe USD 700,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 17,450,000

NOTE: The above figures include Canada grosses converted from CAD to USD, in line with our reporting policy since 2023. Rentrak reports the figures without this conversion. On that basis, the overseas box office would stand at USD 18.15 million.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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