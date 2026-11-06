Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer scores Rs. 127 Cr worldwide first day

Ramayana: Part One grossed USD 5.45 million / Rs. 51.50 crore approx internationally on its opening day. This includes nearly USD 2 million in previews in North America on Wednesday, with Thursday bringing in USD 3.50 million across all markets. Combined with the Rs. 76 crore opening day in India, the worldwide box office gross for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer amounts to Rs. 127.50 crore approx.

The top market for the film is the United States, with a USD 2.80 million opening day. This ranks as the second-biggest start for a Bollywood film, closely trailing USD 2.91 million of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ramayana was the #1 film on the United States box office charts on Thursday.

The standout performance, however, came from the United Kingdom, where the film set a new all-time Bollywood opening day record. It grossed GBP 440K, surpassing the GBP 427K debut of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with the film seeing a healthy contribution from the dubbed versions. The advance for Friday looks even better, so it is going to be the market to watch.

Germany also registered the biggest opening day ever for a Bollywood release, with EUR 165K. Elsewhere, Australia delivered the fourth-biggest Bollywood opening day at AUD 505K, while Canada posted a healthy CAD 775K, although the market had the potential for an even stronger start.

The one underperformer, and a big one at that, is the Middle East, where the film could only get USD 400K on Thursday. There was no release in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but when the UAE itself is low, what can one expect from the others?

Despite the underperformance in the Middle East, the film is on course to collect over USD 20 million in its four-day extended opening weekend. While this is an excellent number, the fact that Sony has spent so much on P&A means they probably needed a higher number than this. That would have required a breakout outside the desi diaspora, but that hasn’t happened for now. Of course, what ultimately matters is the lifetime number. Encouragingly, the initial audience scores are on the positive side, and advances for the weekend are strong, so the chance will be to set the course right there.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One Overseas is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 2,800,000 Canada USD 550,000 Australia USD 350,000 Middle East USD 400,000 Nepal USD 150,000 Thailand USD 75,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 590,000 Germany USD 190,000 Rest of Europe USD 125,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 OVERSEAS USD 5,450,000

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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