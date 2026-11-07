Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer tops USD 10 million overseas in 2 days, Worldwide at Rs. 229 Cr

Ramayana: Part One collected USD 4.75 million / Rs. 45 crore internationally on its second day, for a total overseas box office gross through Friday of USD 10.15 million / Rs. 96.50 crore approx. The film showcased a strong uptick in collections yesterday across all markets, which placed it in a better position than it was on Thursday. The four-day extended opening weekend is now certain to go over USD 20 million and will likely reach around USD 22 million.

Combined with Rs. 132 crore approx from India, the worldwide box office takings of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer stand at Rs. 228.50 crore approx. The four-day extended weekend should be over/under the Rs. 500 crore mark.

Unlike India, there is no pre-Diwali impact in overseas markets, so the film is collecting at its potential. Generally speaking, the film is the second-best opener for Bollywood internationally behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which probably had the strongest initial strength for an Indian film internationally. In like-for-like markets, the film is trailing Dhurandhar by roughly 10 per cent, with Nepal & Southeast Asian markets being ahead, the United Kingdom and Europe being roughly the same, the United States down 10 per cent, while Australia and Canada trailing by roughly 20-25 per cent. It is better than Pathaan and Jawan across all major markets, except for the Middle East, where it is underperforming.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One Overseas is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 4,475,000 Canada USD 1,025,000 Australia USD 800,000 Middle East USD 1,000,000 Nepal USD 275,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 600,000 United Kingdom USD 1,200,000 Germany USD 290,000 Rest of Europe USD 375,000 Rest of World USD 125,000 OVERSEAS USD 10,150,000

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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