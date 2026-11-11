Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer tops USD 30M Overseas and Rs. 800 Cr worldwide
The film has grossed Rs. 100 crore plus worldwide on every day since its release, making the count six now, which is the highest ever for an Indian film.
Ramayana: Part One grossed USD 3.50 million / Rs. 33 crore approx internationally on Tuesday. With that, its total collection crossed the USD 30 million mark, standing at USD 30.70 million / Rs. 290 crore approx. The film reached there at a record pace of six and a half days, whereas the previous best, Pathaan, took eight days in 2023.
Combined with Rs. 520 crore in India, the film has crossed the Rs. 800 crore mark worldwide, for a total of Rs. 810 crore approx. The film has grossed Rs. 100 crore plus worldwide on every day since its release, making the count six now, which is the highest ever for an Indian film. Today will possibly be another Rs. 100 crore day, so that will be 7 out of 7 for the film.
On Tuesday, the film saw an uptick in collections in North America and Australia, where it is discount day. All three are collecting at record levels now, with the United States being almost double that of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That is just crazy. Wednesday is a holiday in the United States, which should be another million-dollar-plus day. At this point, Ramayana looks set for a USD 20 million-plus lifetime in the United States, although a lot will depend on how it holds in the second weekend.
Elsewhere, the film held well across the board, while some places saw a bit of a drop because Monday hold was simply too good. Southeast Asia continues to impress, with Malaysia putting up superb numbers in the post-Diwali period. It releases in Indonesia today, which could potentially be a huge breakout market.
Ramayana seems well positioned to cruise to the USD 50 million mark, with the upside going to USD 60 million or perhaps even USD 70 million, if some of the non-traditional markets break out. Then, of course, there will be a later phase release in China, Japan and Korea, which could take it to an altogether different level, especially China.
The Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One Overseas Box Office is as follows:
|Territory
|Gross
|United States
|USD 11,425,000
|Canada
|USD 3,100,000
|Australia
|USD 2,600,000
|New Zealand
|USD 310,000
|Middle East
|USD 3,400,000
|Nepal
|USD 800,000
|Malaysia
|USD 775,000
|Thailand
|USD 725,000
|Singapore
|USD 515,000
|Vietnam
|USD 300,000
|Rest of Asia/Pacific
|USD 600,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 3,625,000
|Germany
|USD 725,000
|Netherlands
|USD 300,000
|France
|USD 250,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 850,000
|Rest of World
|USD 400,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 30,700,000
NOTE: The above figures include Canada grosses converted from CAD to USD, in line with our reporting policy since 2023. Rentrak reports the figures without this conversion. On that basis, the overseas box office would stand at USD 31.95 million.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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