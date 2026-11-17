Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 30 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday at the Indian box office. Of that, the Hindi version contributed Rs. 22 crore nett while the South-dubbed versions were just under Rs. 8 crore nett. The twelve-day running total stands at Rs. 773 crore nett approx. There is a minor chance the film surpasses the Rs. 800 crore nett mark today, if not certainly tomorrow.

The hold on Monday was very good in Hindi, with the film collecting more than Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, there was a major holiday in Bihar yesterday, along with minor holidays in parts of North India, which probably boosted the business by 10 per cent or so. It needs to be seen how much it drops today and on Wednesday; it has been seen that films are dropping off a bit more on Wednesdays due to extra audience coming in on Tuesday for discounts. Where it lands on Wednesday will be a crucial indicator of whether the film is going to reach Rs. 800 crore nett in Hindi.

The film remains exceptionally strong in Kerala, where the Malayalam version posted a week-on-week increase yesterday. It has now crossed the Rs. 50 crore gross mark in the state and, at its current pace, should comfortably surpass Rs. 75 crore gross. What exactly the upside is here can’t be said yet, as it can go for even Rs. 100 crore if the current momentum continues.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 105.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 47.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.75 cr. Rs. 71.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Rs. 29.75 cr. Total Rs. 592.00 cr. Rs. 180.50 cr. Rs. 772.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.50 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 100.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 66.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. Total Rs. 560.00 cr. Rs. 163.50 cr. Rs. 723.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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