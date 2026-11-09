Ramayana Part One Box Office Early Estimates: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer earns Rs. 105 Cr+ on Monday in India

Ramayana: Part One is looking at an estimated Rs. 105 crore plus nett at the Indian box office today, with Rs. 85 crore nett plus coming from the Hindi version and another Rs. 20 crore nett from the South dubbed versions. The upside of this number will depend on how the night shows go. The Hindi belt circuits, which were held back by pre-Diwali, came in full force today, with a couple of them expected to set new daily highs for Hindi films. Which ones get over and which one won’t shall be known in the morning tomorrow.

The above numbers are going to be a bit short of the Rs. 110 crore nett that Dhurandhar: The Revenge did on its Sunday earlier this year. The difference will come down to the shortfall in the morning shows in the Hindi versions, as the day after Diwali tends to start a bit slow in the morning. This is a bit ironic, because we generally say that the day after Diwali is the biggest day of the year, which is true, because the audiences are there to consume a film, but when you are competing with a film like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was operating at huge levels, that difference adds up.

The film has done its job on Monday; now the real work begins. While today is the last official holiday for Diwali nationally, the festival boost remains in parts of India, and that should continue to be so till Thursday. What this film needs is to post super-strong holds in the next three days. If it ends up dropping 30 per cent, it would have a routine run. This one needs to be better than routine, not just because the costs are high (this is a very big reason), but also because this is RAMAYAN, after all, made at a scale never seen before in Indian cinema and has been received well.

The film is also holding up extremely well overseas on Monday. Australia is around AUD 450K, while Malaysia and Singapore are seeing the best day of the run today.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.