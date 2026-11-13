Ramayana Part One Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer becomes eleventh Indian film and fastest ever to cross Rs. 1000 Cr worldwide

Ramayana: Part One entered the Rs. 1000 crore worldwide club yesterday, becoming the eleventh Indian film to do so. It took the film eight days to reach the coveted benchmark, which makes it the fastest, a day quicker than Baahubali: The Conclusion, Pushpa: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

As of yesterday, the film has grossed Rs. 663 crore approx in India, while the international markets have contributed Rs. 342 crore (USD 36.20 million), giving it a grand total of Rs. 1005 crore worldwide.

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Up ahead, the first target for the film would be to overtake Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had grossed Rs. 1677 crore globally earlier this year. Beyond that, Ramayana: Part One has a strong chance of challenging Dangal, the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, which earned over Rs. 1900 crore worldwide. Hitting Rs. 2000 crore worldwide is also potentially in reach. Even if the film falls short of these two records in the original release, there is going to be a later phase release in East Asian countries like China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, which can get it done.

The list of Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grosser in chronological order is as follows:

Sr. No. Title Date Days 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 06/05/2017 9 2 Dangal 13/05/2017 141 3 RRR 11/04/2022 18 4 KGF Chapter 2 30/04/2022 17 5 Pathaan 25/02/2023 32 6 Jawan 26/09/2023 20 7 Kalki 2898 AD 22/07/2024 26 8 Pushpa: The Rule 13/12/2024 9 9 Dhurandhar 28/12/2025 24 10 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 27/03/2026 9 11 Ramayana: Part One 12/11/2026 8

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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