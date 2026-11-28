Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others, recorded a good hold on its 4th Friday, adding Rs. 8 crore to the tally. Of this, around Rs. 5 crore came from the Hindi version, while the South Indian dubbed version contributed around Rs. 3 crore. The drop could have been more because of new releases in Hindi, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9; however, it held well.

There was a holiday in South India yesterday, because of which it registered a bump in collections in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It should grow well over the weekend. However, the growth might not seem that high this weekend compared to the last. The running cume of the epic saga reached Rs. 962.75 crore nett at the Indian box office, with Rs. 733 crore coming from Hindi and Rs. 229.75 crore from the dubbed version.

Ramayana Part One has done very well at the box office in almost all territories. While the business is BLOCKBUSTER or even SUPER BLOCKBUSTER level, it needed to be more than that, not just for its costs but for the film it is. However, the film is a losing affair; that's why it can't be a HIT.

The day-wise box office collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day/Week Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 210.00 cr. Rs. 72.25 cr. Rs. 282.25 cr. Week Three Rs. 89.00 cr. Rs. 30.00 cr. Rs. 119.00 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 5.00 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 8.00 cr. Total Rs. 733.00 cr. Rs. 229.75 cr. Rs. 962.75 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Day/Week Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 197.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Rs. 261.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 81.25 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. Rs. 107.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 4.60 cr. Rs. 2.65 cr. Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 689.60 cr. Rs. 206.90 cr. Rs. 896.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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