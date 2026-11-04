Ramayana Part One Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer tops Rs. 100Cr presales worldwide a day before release

A day to release, Ramayana Part One has crossed Rs. 100 crore in presales globally. At the end of business on Tuesday, the film has raked in Rs. 111 crore approx in advance sales. The domestic and overseas split is quite even. India has contributed around Rs. 57 crore gross (Rs. 48 crore nett), while international markets have added Rs. 54 crore (USD 5.70 million). Today, being the final day before release, a big surge is expected, and this number could be closing in on the Rs. 150 crore mark, possibly exceeding it.

In India, the film is battling the pre-Diwali effect as sales are a bit soft for the scale of the film it is. The Hindi version has Rs. 17.50 crore nett approx in sales for the first day as of this morning. The sales are well spread, though, with Saturday seeing a good bump and Monday already raking up strong sales. Currently, the film has around Rs. 40 crore nett in sales across five days.

The film is seeing healthy sales in the Kannada dubbed version, and it is already the biggest opening day for a Kannada dubbed film. The presence of superstar Yash is contributing to it. The Telugu dubbed version could have been better, but there are a lot of places where it hasn’t gone on sale yet.

At this point, the film is looking to open around Rs. 55-60 crore nett in Hindi and another Rs. 15 crore nett or so in the dubbed versions. From there, it would be a seesaw trend for the next five days, as it will be dropping one day and then jumping the next. Monday will be the biggest day of the run, as the Hindi circuits will come in full force after the Diwali festivities, and Monday business will be what really sets the tone for what the film can do.

Overseas, the film has seen the best response in the United States, where it has amassed USD 3.20 million for the weekend so far. This ranks as the second-best presales ever for a Bollywood film, trailing just Dhurandhar: The Revenge and more than double the next best, Jawan and Pathaan. While other places were tracking similarly strong levels a week ago, bookings have moderated in recent days and are now broadly in line with, or in some territories, slightly behind, Jawan and Pathaan. Even so, the film remains on course for an opening weekend of over USD 20 million, although the aim was probably more around USD 25-30 million considering, well, the scale of the film and the P&A spend by Sony.

The Territory Wise Presales Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One is as follows:

Territory Gross Hindi Rs. 48.00 cr. Kannada Rs. 5.00 cr. Telugu Rs. 3.00 cr. Tamil and Malayalam Rs. 1.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 57.25 cr. United States USD 3,200,000 Canada USD 550,000 Australia - New Zealand USD 550,000 Middle East USD 275,000 United Kingdom USD 525,000 Germany USD 200,000 Rest of Europe USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 5,700,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 111.50 cr.

NOTE: There may be some higher advance numbers going around, but those aren't COLLECTIONS. Those numbers are basically scraped data from ticket booking sites, which includes blocked seats. Furthermore, the GROSS amount they arrive at uses ticket prices at face value, which isn't how the box office is reported, as most of these tickets are purchased on passes, which lowers the Average Ticket Price. All this leads to inflated numbers. STAY TUNED for COLLECTIONS updates here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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