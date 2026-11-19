Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, collected Rs. 21 crore nett on its second Wednesday, with Rs. 15 crore coming from the Hindi version and Rs. 6 crore from the dubbed version. It recorded a drop of 22 per cent from Tuesday in Hindi, which is on the higher side. The movie is witnessing a better hold in South-dubbed versions, where it dropped by 17 per cent yesterday.

The running cume of Ramayana reached Rs. 820 crore nett at the Indian box office, with Rs. 626.25 crore coming from Hindi alone. It is on course to net over Rs. 1000 crore in its full run in India if the movie maintains a steady run from here on.

It has a free run until Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 hit the cinemas. In South, the epic saga is set to face Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1 from the coming Friday. Also, Godzilla Minus Zero is coming to Indian cinemas this weekend, which can also grab a good number of shows. Let's see how the movie performs in the coming days.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 105.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 47.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.75 cr. Rs. 71.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Rs. 29.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 7.25 cr. Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. Total Rs. 626.25 cr. Rs. 193.75 cr. Rs. 820.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.50 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 100.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 66.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 5.50 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Total Rs. 592.00 cr. Rs. 175.25 cr. Rs. 767.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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