Ramayana Part One Early Box Office Trend: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer EXPLODES on Monday, Eyes Rs. 100 Cr plus day

It’s Monday, and as was anticipated, Ramayana: Part One is putting up a show at the Indian box office, with the film heading towards a historic day. The film opened on a BUMPER note, and halfway through the day, a Rs. 100 crore nett collection in Hindi is looking like a possibility. That isn't a sure thing yet, and there is still a long way to go in the day, with much to depend on how it performs through the evening and night. The momentum so far suggests that it could get there, but a realistic target for now will likely be Rs. 90 crore nett.

The film is now firing on all cylinders in the circuits that were held back by the pre-Diwali period during its first four days. The Hindi belt circuits in North India, which include East Punjab, Delhi-UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, are seeing a massive surge. For instance, the film collected just about Rs. 3.50 crore nett in Delhi-UP yesterday; today it will be getting close to the Rs. 20 crore nett mark. All of these circuits are on course to set new single-day records, surpassing the highs set by Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year on Sunday. Mumbai and Eastern circuits may not get to record levels, as these weren't hit that badly by Pre-Diwali, but should get close nevertheless.

One thing that may stop the film from going to the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Hindi version will be the lesser release in South India. When Dhurandhar: The Revenge did Rs. 100 crore nett on its fourth day, Rs. 17 crore nett of that came from South India. Ramayana, however, will only be able to do Rs. 9-10 crore. Therefore, the film will have to fill that shortfall in the Hindi circuits, and that won't be easy because they themselves were very high for Dhurandhar.

Of course, if one were to simply look at overall collections, that won't be an issue, because including the dubbed versions, the film is LOCKED to hit Rs. 100 crore nett today, with the South-dubbed versions looking at Rs. 20 crore nett plus day. Dhurandhar: The Revenge also had dubbed versions, including which it had collected over Rs. 110 crore nett on Sunday. That will be the figure to beat for Ramayana.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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