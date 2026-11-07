Ramayana Part One Early Box Office Trends: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer grows on Saturday, Capacity issues in South, Outstanding overseas

Ramayana: Part One is looking to collect Rs. 68 crore nett approx on Saturday in India, with the Hindi version on track to Rs. 50 crore nett and the South-dubbed versions bringing in Rs. 18 crore nett. That will put its three-day collection just under Rs. 180 crore nett.

There is a growth in business today of around 45-50 per cent, roughly the same for Hindi and South versions. In the morning, it seemed to be even better, but the Diwali festivities slowed down business in Hindi, and the film was facing capacity issues in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bengaluru, where demand far exceeded available shows. A metro centre like Chennai had virtually no tickets available starting from the evening, for both the Hindi and Tamil versions. There is a strong spillover in all these centres, with advances for tomorrow filling up. The wait is to see these scenes repeat in the Hindi centres on Monday.

The film is also having an outstanding day overseas. In the United Kingdom, the film is on course to shatter the all-time single-day record for an Indian film. It should go over GBP 700K, possibly even GBP 800K, with collections running more than double that of Friday. The film is also seeing the UAE put up good collections today after underperforming on the first two days. Finally, the presales in North America are super strong. In all, it should be a USD 6.50 million plus day, potentially reaching USD 7 million.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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