Ramayana Part One Early Box Office Trends: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer holds well on Day 2 in India, Dubbed versions impress

Ramayana: Part One (Hindi) is looking at a second-day collection of around Rs. 35 crore nett at the Indian box office. That represents a 20–25 per cent drop from its opening day, which is fairly typical for a film releasing on a Thursday. Diwali festivities picked up today, so the hold could be considered marginally better in that context, although that doesn’t amount to much.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer continues to do well in the South, with what looks like a Rs. 12-13 crore nett day. The hold was good across all languages, best in Telugu. There will be good growth coming in tomorrow, and then the next two days will be big as well, thanks to the Diwali holidays. The five-day extended weekend for the dubbed versions should be around the Rs. 90 crore nett mark, with the potential to get close to Rs. 100 crore nett if the trends turn out stronger than expected.

There isn’t much to talk about the Hindi version for now, and as has been said since yesterday, the first four days are going to be a time to sit tight and wait for Monday to come, which will set the tone of business for the film. In hindsight, the film should have just been released on Monday and got going from the very first day. It isn’t simply that the collections are low, but you are also wasting four days of the first week, when the revenue share terms are highest on the weakest days for business. The distributor did pre-empt this when they asked for higher terms for the first 11 days, but that wasn’t accepted. Hopefully, there will be some renegotiations.

Overseas, the film is heading for a robust Friday, with business looking better than expected after its opening day. Australia saw a strong jump, with the film grossing AUD 650K for the day. The United Kingdom is phenomenal, with the film on course to set new opening weekend records for Indian cinema. North America is also seeing strong presales for the day.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Excluding 3D charges, day-two estimates are: Rs. 33 crore nett Hindi and Rs. 44-45 crore India. Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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