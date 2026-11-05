Ramayana Part One Early Box Office Trends: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer looking to score Rs. 65 Cr first day in India

Ramayana: Part One is looking at a very good opening day of over Rs. 60 crore nett at the Indian box office. The Hindi version will likely be around Rs. 45 crore nett, while the South-dubbed versions are bringing in another Rs. 16-17 crore nett, led by Rs. 7.50-8 crore nett for the Kannada version. These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges, as has been the norm in India. However, the distribution is going to include 3D charges in its reporting, so the norm is probably finally going to change, as it should have from the start. Including 3D charges, first-day collections will be around Rs. 65 crore nett.

The film has performed better in South India, with Karnataka being the best. It will likely get close to Rs. 15 crore GROSS in the state, including 3D charges, which is a fantastic result. The presence of Kannada superstar Yash has played a part in that, but in general, the pre-Diwali period is less of a factor there, which meant the film managed to get closer to its potential.

The Hindi number will appear bad/disappointing, but that is down to the release timing, as the film is severely limited in the Hindi circuits, especially outside the metro centres. The film had a pre-sale of Rs. 23.50 crore nett at the start of the day, from which normally one would think of Rs. 55 crore or so day, but the walk-ups simply didn’t show up.

Also, typically for Hindi films releasing in Pre-Diwali, the Southern circuits provide good support in the period, but as it happened, this one had dubbed versions, and they have eaten into the Hindi business. The dubbed versions are normally meant to reach extra audiences in the interiors of these centres where Hindi doesn't have a reach, but here the two big metro centres of Bengaluru and Hyderabad were also dominated by the regional version. Mysore would be looking at an opening of Rs. 8-9 crore nett, but will end up doing only around Rs. 4 crore nett. Similarly, Nizam will collect just Rs. 1.50 crore nett, against a potential of Rs. 4-5 crore nett. This may look disappointing from the perspective of the Hindi film trade and box-office discourse, which tends to focus primarily on Hindi collections, but it doesn't really matter to the distributor whether the money comes from Hindi, Kannada or Telugu. Money is money.

As for Pre-Diwali, there was a hope that maybe the fact that this is a HUGE film could somewhat overcome it. That hasn't turned out to be the case. In fact, since the film caters heavily to family audiences, it has probably been hit even harder. The good thing is that the initial audience reception seems to be positive. There were some scares following the English-dubbed premiere in the US, which received a mixed response, but the early indications from India are more reassuring. The next three days will be time to sit tight, and then from Monday, the audience will be coming out in a big way, and that will be what really sets the tone for the film.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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