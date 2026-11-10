Ramayana Part One Early Box Office Trends: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer seeing another massive day in India of Rs. 90 Cr

Ramayana: Part One is showing an exceptional hold at the Indian box office on Tuesday, with the film headed for just a 15 per cent drop from Monday. That amounts to Rs. 90 crore nett. The total collections after six days in India would be over Rs. 425 crore nett.

The trend is even stronger for the Hindi version, which should drop less than 15 per cent to a number in the vicinity of Rs. 75 crore nett. The South-dubbed version will be dropping closer to 25 per cent, as the holiday period is over there, except in Karnataka. In that context, this is an incredible hold, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala holding up supremely well.

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Traditionally, at the Hindi box office, the days after Diwali used to ease off 20-30 per cent daily, with the holiday boost getting down on a day-by-day basis. However, recently, there is an extra holiday, as the holiday that used to be the day after Diwali is falling a day later. The day after Diwali is anyway a holiday and a HUGE day for the box office, but now this extra holiday is also making the next day uber strong as well. As such, the Hindi belt states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with Maharashtra and Gujarat, are collecting similarly to Monday, while there is a drop in places like Punjab, Odisha, Telangana and a couple of others where the holiday period is over. Still, these places are putting up very healthy collections.

Looking ahead, the film seems quite well positioned to aim for Rs. 1000 crore nett in the full run. Films with a strong religious and cultural connection have demonstrated exceptional staying power at the box office many times in the past and, more recently, with films like Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Such things can’t be predicted, but the potential certainly exists for this film. Hopefully it gets into that territory.

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NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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