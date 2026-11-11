Ramayana Part One Early Box Office Trends: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer seeing another strong day on Wednesday

Ramayana: Part One continues to ride the holiday wave as the film records another fantastic day at the Indian box office. It should be collecting over Rs. 55 crore nett in Hindi today, while the South-dubbed versions should go over Rs. 10 crore nett. On the high end, this could go to Rs. 58-59 crore nett and Rs. 11 crore nett, respectively.

The film started the day with a 30-35 per cent lower advance in Hindi, but the current is running closer to Tuesday, which should lower the gap in the end. The evening shows are only about 15 per cent lower than Tuesday, which is a robust hold. Now it's up to the night shows, which will decide if it ends up at Rs. 55 crore nett or closer to Rs. 60 crore nett. Since today is the last holiday of the period in some of the states, the night shows may drop relatively more, as they do on Sunday night. If the film avoids that, it will end up on the higher end.

The film is holding stronger in the Hindi belt states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Gujarat, where it's a holiday today. West Bengal is showing growth, as yesterday wasn’t a holiday there, but today is. On the other hand, Karnataka, where yesterday was a holiday but today isn’t, is falling by around 40-50 per cent. By tomorrow, almost all states will be out of holiday, except for Gujarat and some minor boosts here and there. Where it lands tomorrow, and then on Friday, will offer greater clarity on where the film may ultimately end up.

Films with religious and cultural connections have demonstrated exceptional staying power at the box office many times in the past and, more recently, with films like Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Such things can’t be predicted, but the potential certainly exists for this film. So far, the film has shown a strong trend in the holiday period; now, whether it is just holidays or something is brewing on the ground will only be known in the 2nd-week weekdays. Hopefully, Ramayana gets in that zone.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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