Ramayana Part One has Excellent Advance Sales Overseas: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer poised for USD 20M+ opening weekend

Ramayana: Part One has been on sale overseas for over two weeks now. As of Thursday, the film has raked in USD 2.85 million / Rs. 27 crore approx in international markets for its opening weekend. Around half of that total has come from opening day alone, including USD 875,000 from Wednesday previews in North America. Notably, the film is yet to go on sale in the Middle East, one of the biggest overseas markets for Indian cinema.

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Comparing these sales with other films, the two best comps are Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Jawan, which had the best pre-sales for a Bollywood film. On one hand, Ramayana trails Dhurandhar by around 25 per cent, but on the other, it is almost 80 per cent higher than Jawan sans Middle East. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had immense initial value, probably the best since Dhoom 3 and Baahubali 2, which gave it phenomenal presales. It opened to USD 21.25 million over a four-day weekend earlier this year, while Jawan debuted with USD 21 million in 2023. Dhurandhar: The Revenge wasn’t allowed a release in the Middle East, which was a big miss, while Jawan outperformed in the territory with a USD 7.10 million opening.

The best response to presales is seen in the United States, where the film is closing in on the USD 2 million mark for the weekend. Here it is behind Dhurandhar 2 by about 15-20 per cent but almost 150 per cent ahead of Jawan. It is outperforming Dhurandhar in the core Hindi diaspora markets such as California and Illinois, while trailing in states like Texas and New Jersey where the Telugu diaspora contributed heavily to Dhurandhar's business.

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Other major markets like Australia and Canada are also seeing the second-best pre-sales ever for a Hindi film after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The United Kingdom and Germany have also drawn a strong response, although it's trailing Jawan there.

Based on the presales so far, Ramayana looks poised for an opening weekend of USD 20 million-plus, with the potential to reach USD 25 million. Thanks to Sony handling distribution, the film is getting a wider release than a typical Indian film across several non-traditional markets. If some of these markets deliver better-than-expected numbers, the film could push even higher. There is no real precedent to draw comparisons with, so it will be a case of watching as the numbers unfold.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One Pre-sales Overseas is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 1,800,000 Canada USD 350,000 Australia USD 260,000 United Kingdom USD 165,000 Germany USD 110,000 Rest of Europe USD 100,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,835,000

NOTE: There may be some higher advance numbers going around, but those aren't COLLECTIONS. Those numbers are basically scraped data from ticket booking sites, which includes blocked seats. Furthermore, the GROSS amount they arrive at uses ticket prices at face value, which isn't how the box office is reported, as most of these tickets are purchased on passes, which lowers the Average Ticket Price. All this leads to inflated numbers. STAY TUNED for COLLECTIONS updates here.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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