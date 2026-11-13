Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Comparison: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer remains behind Ranveer Singh's film in first week

Ramayana is the latest entrant in the Rs. 1000 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Earlier this year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge wrecked havoc at the box office and achieved this milestone. Here's a look at their first week's box office comparison.

In Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has a big headstart, part of that is better release date for opening purpose and of course a higher initial demand. There is also lesser release of Hindi version in South India, which has probably cost the film Rs. 40-50 crore in Hindi language. Of course, that doesnt matter when you look at All-India figures.

However, by Thursday, Ramayana has caught up in daily collections, with both films collecting a very similar amount on Thursday. While Ramayana had Diwali holidays ongoing in Gujarat and some parts of country here and there, Dhurandhar had a holiday of Ram Navmi on Thursday. It will be interesting to see, if Ramayana can move ahead in the second week.

The Day Wise Comparison of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ramayana: Part One in Hindi is as follows:

Day Ramayana: Part One Dhurandhar: The Revenge Previews Rs. 40.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 76.50 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 73.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 98.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 102.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 58.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 49.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 42.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 42.50 cr. Total Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 581.75 cr.

Counting in the South-dubbed versions, the difference between two films gets down to just over Rs. 50 crore nett. Ramayana is around 10 per cent ahead in daily collections on Thursday, which should help it lower this difference further down in the coming days. While, catching up Dhurandhar: The Revenge full run in Hindi be a difficult task, if not entirely ruled out. There is a very good chance of Ramayana winning in all versions.

The Day Wise Comparison of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ramayana: Part One in India is as follows:

Day Ramayana: Part One Dhurandhar: The Revenge Previews Rs. 40.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 64.00 cr. Rs. 76.50 cr. Friday Rs. 47.50 cr. Rs. 73.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 69.25 cr. Rs. 105.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 56.00 cr. Rs. 109.50 cr. Monday Rs. 106.00 cr. Rs. 62.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 92.50 cr. Rs. 53.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 68.25 cr. Rs. 46.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 50.50 cr. Rs. 45.25 cr. Total Rs. 554.00 cr. Rs. 611.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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