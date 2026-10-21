Ranabaali Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 7.25 crore on Dusshera, grosses Rs 32 crore in 5 days

Ranabaali collected Rs. 7.25 crore on its Day 5, registering a 25 per cent spike from the previous day. The jump came due to the Dussehra holiday on Tuesday. The action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, took its 5-day theatrical cume to Rs. 32 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer period action drama couldn't strike the right chords with the audience. The movie garnered average reviews among the audience, which is why it is struggling at the box office. Based on current trends, the Telugu movie is heading to close its first week at Rs. 40 crore or so.

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Since the cost of production is on the higher side, the movie needs to show better trends. So far, Ranabaali's performance is disappointing. If it doesn't see any miraculous turnaround in the second weekend too, it will seal its fate at the box office.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9.00 crore 2 Rs. 7.75 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 7.25 crore Total Rs. 32.00 crore

About Ranabaali

Set against the devastating backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, Ranabaali is an alternate history period action drama. The story follows a rebellious warrior who rises from the oppressed masses to protect his people from tyranny. He wages a fierce battle against a ruthless commissioner, unleashing a massive clash.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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