Ranabaali Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer records decent hold, grosses Rs 37 crore in 6 days

Ranabaali collected Rs. 5.25 crore on its Day 6 (Wednesday), registering a 28 per cent drop from the previous day. The period action drama, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, took its 6-day cume to Rs. 37.25 crore at the Indian box office. The movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 43-45 crore or so.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie needs a strong hold in the second weekend for a healthy total. The opening was on the downside, which is not justified for such a big-budget movie. Ranabaali is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 50 to 60 crore gross in its full run.

Vijay Deverakonda is going through a rough patch at the box office, with his recent outings meeting with disappointing reception. Ranabaali is another addition to the list. It will be interesting to see which film marks his proper box-office comeback.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9.00 crore 2 Rs. 7.75 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 5.75 crore 5 Rs. 7.25 crore 6 Rs. 5.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 37.25 crore

About Ranabaali

Set against the devastating backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, Ranabaali is an alternate history period action drama. The story follows a rebellious warrior who rises from the oppressed masses to protect his people from tyranny. He wages a fierce battle against a ruthless commissioner, unleashing a massive clash.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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