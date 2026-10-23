Ranabaali Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer smashes Rs 48 crore in first week, needs strong trends ahead

Ranabaali collected Rs. 3.25 crore on its Day 7, registering a 50 per cent drop from the previous day. The period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, closed its first week at Rs. 48.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie recorded a steady hold in the first week, thanks to the festive holiday period. Though there is a drop on Thursday, it is still not bad. However, there is still some holiday boost in play. The problem is mainly the low initial, which has left it nowhere to go.

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Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9.25 crore 2 Rs. 7.75 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.25 crore 5 Rs. 7.75 crore 6 Rs. 6.25 crore 7 Rs. 3.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 48.50 crore

Breaking it down into territories, the period action drama collected Rs. 41.75 crore in its home market, with Rs. 20.75 crore coming from Nizam, Rs. 6.25 crore from Ceded and Rs. 14.75 crore from Andhra in its first week of its theatrical run. The movie also found some audience outside its borders. It fetched around Rs. 6.75 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

The movie is heading towards a dismal end, with its closing expected to be around Rs. 60 to 70 crore gross, depending on how it holds in the coming few weeks.

Vijay Deverakonda is going through a rough patch at the box office, with his recent outings meeting with disappointing reception. Ranabaali is another addition to the list. It will be interesting to see which film marks his proper box-office comeback.

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Area-wise box office collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 41.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 20.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 6.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 14.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 48.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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