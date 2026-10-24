Ranabaali Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 2 crore on 2nd Friday, grosses Rs 50 crore in 8 days

Ranabaali collected Rs 2 crore on its second Friday, registering around a 40 per cent drop from the previous day. The drop from the opening day is around 80 per cent. The movie took its 8-day theatrical cume to Rs. 50.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is expected to close its second weekend around Rs. 55 crore. The film did well during the holiday period, but the key problem remained that the start was low, and now the collections are at a low level. Based on current trends, the movie is likely to close its entire run under the Rs. 65 crore mark.

Vijay Deverakonda is going through a rough patch at the box office, with his recent outings meeting with disappointing reception. Ranabaali is another addition to the list. It will be interesting to see which film marks his proper box-office comeback.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9.25 crore 2 Rs. 7.75 crore 3 Rs. 8.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.25 crore 5 Rs. 7.75 crore 6 Rs. 6.25 crore 7 Rs. 3.25 crore 8 Rs. 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 50.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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