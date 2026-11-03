Ranabaali Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer wraps theatrical run at Rs 75 crore globally

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, exhausted its entire box office run on a disappointing note. The period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, closed its box office journey at Rs. 74.75 crore gross globally. Of this, around Rs. 62.75 crore came from the domestic markets, while the overseas territories contributed around USD 1.25 million.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the Telugu movie fetched around Rs. 54.50 crore from its home turf. Furthermore, it grossed around Rs. 6.50 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 1.75 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

Since the production costs are on the higher side, the movie failed to recover and flopped at the box office. One of the major reasons behind its failure is mixed word-of-mouth. Had Ranabaali received a positive reception, things would have been much better for its box office trajectory. It will be interesting to see when Vijay Deverakonda finally makes his perfect comeback at the box office.

Area-wise box office collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 54.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 28.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 8.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 18.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 62.75 cr. North America USD 900K Rest of World USD 350K Overseas USD 1.25 ML WORLDWIDE USD 74.75 cr.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.