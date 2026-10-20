Ranabaali India Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer drops by 35 per cent on Monday, collects Rs 30 crore in 4 days

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, collected Rs. 5.75 crore on its first Monday at the Indian box office. That's a 35 per cent drop from the opening day. The movie took its 4-day theatrical cume to Rs. 30.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama grossed around Rs. 25.75 crore from its home turf, with Rs. 12.75 crore coming from Nizam, Rs. 9.50 crore from Andhra and Rs. 3.50 crore from ceded. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 5 crore to the tally.

It is struggling at the box office due to average word-of-mouth. Had the Vijay Deverakonda movie gained positive reception, things would have been better. That said, the movie is heading towards a disappointing end.

Area-wise box office collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 25.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 12.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 3.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 9.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 30.75 cr.

About Ranabaali

Set against the devastating backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, Ranabaali is an alternate history period action drama. The story follows a rebellious warrior who rises from the oppressed masses to protect his people from tyranny. He wages a fierce battle against a ruthless commissioner, unleashing a massive clash.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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