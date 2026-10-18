Ranabaali Worldwide Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 24.50 crore in two days, needs better trends

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, collected Rs. 24.50 crore in its two days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The movie fetched around Rs. 16.75 crore from the domestic markets alone, while overseas contributed around USD 825K.

The film is a costly affair, but unfortunately the opening is very low, and word of mouth is mixed. The Day 2 hold isn't bad, but from that low start, it needs something special, which is tough. Ranabaali is expected to wind up its opening weekend at around Rs. 35 crore worldwide.

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Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period action drama met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is why it is struggling at the box office. The movie is currently heading towards a disappointing end. That's another dent for Vijay Deverakonda, who is constantly putting all his efforts into his performance, but the film isn't performing in a positive way.

Area-wise box office collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 14.10 cr. Nizam Rs. 7.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 4.85 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.65 cr. INDIA Rs. 16.75 cr. United States USD 525,000 Rest of World USD 300,000 OVERSEAS USD 825,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 24.50 cr.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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