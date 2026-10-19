Ranabaali Worldwide Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer grosses Rs 34 crore in opening weekend, needs better hold ahead

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has grossed Rs. 34 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. While the film has shown some growth over the weekend, the overall numbers remain underwhelming.

The film collected around Rs. 24.75 crore gross from the domestic markets, while the overseas markets contributed approximately USD 975,000. The worldwide total now stands at around Rs. 34 crore, marking a low opening weekend for a film mounted on this scale.

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The biggest concern for Ranabaali is its low opening, followed by an average word of mouth. For a costly production, the film needed a much bigger start to put itself in a comfortable position. With the current audience feedback denting its potential, the film is heading towards a disappointing box office finish unless it manages to show a better impact in the upcoming days.

For Vijay Deverakonda, the film's underwhelming start adds to his box office troubles. Unless Ranabaali manages to turn things around with a stronger hold, it could emerge as another flop for the actor.

Area-wise box office collections of Ranabaali are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 20.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 10.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 7.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 24.75 cr. United States USD 600,000 Rest of World USD 375,000 OVERSEAS USD 975,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 34.00 cr.

The box office collection of Ranabaali in India is as follows:

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Day Box Office 1 Rs. 9 crore 2 Rs. 7.75 crore 3 Rs. 8 crore Total Rs. 24.75 crore

About Ranabaali

Set against the devastating backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, Ranabaali is an alternate history period action drama. The story follows a rebellious warrior who rises from the oppressed masses to protect his people from tyranny. He wages a fierce battle against a ruthless commissioner, unleashing a massive clash.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Ranabaali Worldwide Box Office Collections: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collects Rs 24.50 crore in two days, needs better trends