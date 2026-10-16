Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana Part One begins overseas presales on a strong note, United States leads the charge

International advance ticket sales for Ramayana Part One kicked off yesterday, sparked by the simultaneous release of its second trailer. Early tracking indicates an excellent start, reporting strong initial sales across key overseas territories, including the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Broadly speaking, the start is comparable to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which recorded phenomenal presales earlier this year.

The United States is the standout, with the film raking in around USD 125,000 for its previews in the first 24 hours, while the full weekend stands at around USD 200,000. This is actually higher than the first 24 hours of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but that film began with a limited rollout, whereas Ramayana has started with a full slate. It was only on its third day that Dhurandhar expanded widely, and by then it had around USD 300,000 in weekend presales.

Elsewhere, in Australia, the start is the second-best ever for a Bollywood film, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with AUD 40,000 for the weekend. The United Kingdom is also seeing strong sales, although it currently trails films like Jawan and Pathaan.

The film's international release is being handled by Sony Pictures, a major Hollywood studio, and the studio's distribution strength is already evident. Ramayana has secured a strong showcasing across overseas markets, something rarely seen for an Indian film this far ahead of release. While discussions around release size often focus on raw screen or cinema counts, the more meaningful metric is the allocation of shows at high-performing locations rather than inflating numbers with token single-show bookings. Sony has clearly prioritised the former, ensuring Ramayana gets an adequate number of shows in cinemas across Indian diaspora hotspots.

NOTE: There may be some higher advance numbers going around, but those aren't COLLECTIONS. Those numbers are basically scraped data from ticket booking sites, which includes blocked seats. Furthermore, the GROSS amount they arrive at uses ticket prices at face value, which isn't how the box office is reported, as most of these tickets are purchased on passes, which lowers the Average Ticket Price. All this leads to inflated numbers. STAY TUNED for COLLECTIONS updates here.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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