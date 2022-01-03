Ranveer Singh’s 83 inches towards Rs 100 Cr at Box Office; To be the fourth consecutive century for the star

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 inches closer towards the Rs. 100 Cr nett mark at the Indian box office. It shall mark the second Bollywood movie after Sooryavanshi and the sixth Indian movie otherwise, after Master, Vakeel Saab, Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi and Pushpa in 2021 to cross the coveted figure of Rs. 100cr in nett terms. It will be the fourth consecutive Rs. 100cr grosser for Ranveer Singh after Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy and sixth overall with Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani being the other two additions. Although, Rs. 100 Cr is no determinant for the success of a film in today’s time, it is still an enviable feat to achieve. Among the newer lot, Ranveer Singh will be the first actor to score Rs. 100 Cr in four consecutive films of his.

83 was a big film riding on a massive production budget of Rs. 280 Cr. The expectations from this film were very high and although it was able to fulfil the expectations of a section of audience, it wasn’t able to cater to the larger section of the audience it intended to cater to. The ticket receipts of 83 in the first ten days is less than Rs 50 lakh and with the holiday season concluding, it will be interesting to see how far the film can go from here. The silver lining for the film is that it is set to be the biggest Bollywood film in East Punjab and South India. It lost around 10 percent of its box office post its first weekend due to restrictions imposed by different states due to the spread of the Omicron variant. But even if we consider that, the numbers haven’t been at optimal levels.

83 is a perfect example of the budgeting of a film going extremely wrong. The returns are completely off considering the money pumped into this project. It is that rare film in today’s time which will see producers lose money on, and that’s despite a lucrative satellite and digital deal the makers cracked for the film. There are many reasons given for the failure of the film, but at the heart of it, it is just that the film is less compelling for the majority of the audience. It is an indication to the Bollywood industry that audiences want something more wholesome. They have accepted Spider-Man and Pushpa and there is no reason why they wouldn’t accept 83 too, if the film was made considering the larger part of the clientele.

The day wise nett Hindi version box office numbers of 83 are as follows:

Day 1 – 12 cr

Day 2 – 16 cr

Day 3 – 16.5 cr

Day 4 – 7 cr

Day 5 – 6.25 cr

Day 6 – 5.5 cr

Day 7 – 5 cr

Day 8 – 4.25 cr

Day 9 – 7 cr

Day 10 – 7.25 cr

Hindi Version Total: Rs. 86.75 cr

Estimated dubbed version figure: Rs. 3.25 cr

Total: 90cr

Written by Rishil Jogani

