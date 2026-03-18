Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge set box office ablaze, Smashes Rs. 200 Cr advance worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has raked in a staggering Rs. 187 crore approx in worldwide advances for its opening weekend as of this morning. Breaking down the advances, the film has exceeded Rs. 100 crore in India, while overseas, it stands at USD 9 million approx for the weekend. A further Rs. 5 crore has been gathered from weekdays in some of the overseas markets, which puts the overall advance at Rs. 192 crore approx. By the time you are reading this, with advances from India and the eastern overseas market, the film has smashed the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The final global advance for the Ranveer Singh starrer is headed for Rs. 250 crore or so, which will be an ALL TIME RECORD for Indian cinema. Pushpa 2: The Rule is likely the only other film which could have had an advance of over Rs. 200 crore, with RRR probably around that level as well. These films have the benefit of huge opening day capacity in the Telugu states, so the Rs. 200 crore advance isn’t the same what it is for a Bollywood film. The previous record for Bollywood was Rs. 122 crore by Jawan.

The advances are records for Indian cinema in almost every major market. There may be a few smaller territories (small for Hindi films) which may have some films higher, but they don’t matter, and it's simply a sweep all around for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The United States stands just short of USD 5 million, which it will cross by the time previews start. Canada is phenomenal, closing in on CAD 2 million. Similarly, Australia stands just shy of AUD 1.50 million. These numbers could have been further higher, but the advances tapered off in these markets because there are no more tickets to sell at most key locations. The film is already facing capacity constraints and urgently needs more shows to be allocated.

The film isn’t releasing in the Middle East, which would have been huge as well, especially with the Eid release period. A release there would have meant that the film was already over the Rs. 200 crore mark and probably be eyeing the Rs. 275 crore final.

Following is the territorial breakdown for Dhurandhar: The Revenge worldwide advance (as of 17 March 2026):

Territory Gross Hindi Rs. 101.00 cr. Dubbed Rs. 3.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 104.00 cr. United States USD 4,750,000 Canada USD 1,325,000 Australia USD 1,025,000 New Zealand USD 150,000 United Kingdom USD 750,000 Germany USD 425,000 Europe USD 325,000 Rest of World USD 250,000 OVERSEAS USD 9,000,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 187.00 cr.

NOTE: There may be some higher advance numbers going around, but those aren't COLLECTIONS. Those numbers are basically scraped data from ticket booking sites, which includes blocked seats, that inflate figures. STAY TUNED for COLLECTIONS updates here.

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