Resident Evil India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film collects Rs 1.50 crore on 1st Monday, nears Rs 15 crore mark

Resident Evil recorded a 40 per cent drop on the first Monday from its opening day, collecting around Rs. 1.50 crore. That's a good hold. This took its running cume to Rs. 12.80 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie needs to keep gaining traction in the coming days too.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 15 to 16 crore. The horror drama garnered favourable word-of-mouth among the audience, which is driving its business. If it maintains good momentum for a long run, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture. Let's see if it can perform well over the next few weeks.

The box office collection of Resident Evil is as follows:

Day Box office Previews Rs. 0.50 crore Day 1 Rs. 2.60 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 12.80 crore

More about Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery.

Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and more in key roles, marking the second reboot within the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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