Resident Evil India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film maintains a good pace on Tuesday, collects Rs 15 crore in 5 days

Resident Evil collected Rs. 2 crore on its Day 5 (Tuesday), registering a 20 per cent spike from the previous day. The 5-day theatrical cume of the horror thriller reached Rs. 15 crore gross in India. That's a good pace; however, it could have performed better.

The movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 17-18 crore or so. If it manages to gain traction for a couple of weeks, it might grab a favorable verdict at the Indian box office and join the list of Hollywood films that witnessed a successful run in India this year.

The box office collection of Resident Evil is as follows:

Day Box office Previews Rs. 0.50 crore Day 1 Rs. 2.60 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.65 crore Day 5 Rs. 2.00 crore Total Rs. 14.95 crore

More about Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery.

Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and more in key roles, marking the second reboot within the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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