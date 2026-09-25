Resident Evil India Opening Week Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film collects Rs 17 crore in 7 days

Resident Evil collected Rs. 1 crore on its Day 7, registering a 20 per cent drop from the previous day. The Hollywood horror thriller wrapped up its opening week at Rs. 17.20 crore gross at the Indian box office, including paid previews. That's a good figure to say the least.

The movie is expected to keep gaining traction further as well, courtesy of favourable word-of-mouth. Hollywood films are working very well in India this year, especially in the horror genre. Movies like Obsession and Lee Cronin's The Mummy did promising business in India earlier. Resident Evil is expected to join the list.

If the movie continues with the same momentum, it will smash over Rs. 30 crore to Rs. 40 crore gross in its full run at the Indian box office.

The box office collection of Resident Evil is as follows:

Day Box office Previews Rs. 0.50 crore Day 1 Rs. 2.60 crore Day 2 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 3 Rs. 4.10 crore Day 4 Rs. 1.65 crore Day 5 Rs. 2.00 crore Day 6 Rs. 1.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 17.20 crore

More about Resident Evil

It follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery.

Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and more in key roles, marking the second reboot within the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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