Resident Evil Indian Box Office: Survival horror opens to Rs 3.75 crore gross including Rs 50 lakh in previews, good reception to boost growth

Resident Evil has opened its theatrical run on a positive note at the Indian box office, recording Rs 3.75 crore gross on its opening day. The film has managed to get a decent start, with its opening-day numbers providing a solid foundation for the weekend.

The initial response to Resident Evil has also been good, which could work in its favour as it heads into the crucial weekend. The key for the film now will be to build on its opening-day performance. The film’s total Indian box-office cume includes Rs 50 lakh collected from previews.

A healthy jump in collections over the weekend would indicate that the film is connecting with audiences and could significantly improve its overall theatrical prospects. If Resident Evil manages to show substantial growth through the weekend, it could emerge as a successful theatrical performer.

Box Office Collection of Resident Evil is as follows:

Day Box office Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 3.75 cr.

More about Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier working a snowy winter night, who is tasked with delivering sensitive medical cargo to Raccoon City General Hospital. When a sudden viral outbreak throws the city into chaos, Bryan finds himself navigating a dangerous situation while trying to complete his delivery.

Set alongside the events of the classic Resident Evil 2 video game, the story follows Bryan as he struggles to survive the unfolding crisis and reach his destination.

Directed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and more in key roles, marking the second reboot within the franchise.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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