Roi Roi Binale Box Office: Assamese blockbuster tops Rs. 25 crore in India in two weeks

Assamese box office phenomenon Roi Roi Binale has completed two weeks of run at the box office. The exact box office figures for the film aren’t available, but based on the information available, the film has grossed over Rs. 25 crore so far. On the higher side of estimates, it might be closer to Rs. 30 crore.

The rough breakup is Rs. 16 crore approx in the first week and Rs. 10 crore approx in the second week. The drop from the first week to the second was close to 40 per cent at the national level, but in Assam, it held significantly stronger, dropping closer to 25 per cent only. For two weeks, the film enjoyed an exclusive run at cinemas in Assam, playing at practically every show of every screen. This week, it will be sharing the showcasing with other films, but with the sort of momentum it has, it will be comfortably dominating the box office this week as well.

Roi Roi Binale is already the biggest Assamese film ever, beating the previous bests like Bidurbhai and Bhaimon Da, both of which collected around Rs. 14-15 crore, by a wide margin. Roi Roi Binale is also the highest grossing film in Assam state with an estimated Rs. 22 crore, overtaking Rs. 15 crore of Jawan. The film has put up very good numbers outside Assam as well, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The film is riding the emotional wave, being the final film of Zubeen Garg, a beloved artist in the state, who passed away earlier this year. This made it very hard to predict, although now that the business has somewhat stabilised, some sense can be made of it. The film will surpass the Rs. 30 crore mark in its third week, maybe even in the third weekend. It is probably targeting Rs. 40 crore or so closing, but who knows, the film may develop gravity-defying legs and score much higher.

