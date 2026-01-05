Roi Roi Binale Box Office: Zubeen Garg starrer biggest Assamese film of all time with 42 crore

Assamese film Roi Roi Binale has more or less exhausted its box office run after nine weeks in release. The film grossed around Rs. 10 lakh approx in its tenth week at the Indian box office, taking its cumulative total to Rs. 42 crore approx. By a staggering margin, Roi Roi Binale now stands as the biggest Assamese film of all time, with the next highest grosser trailing far behind at around Rs. 15 crore.

The box office figures for the film were initially reported with an asterisk, owing to the absence of a single, consistent box office tracking source for the Assamese industry. However, earlier this weekend, the Assam government donated the GST collections generated from the film within the state to an NGO. The donation amount stood at Rs. 2.90 crore, which effectively translates to a gross box office collection of around Rs. 38 crore within Assam alone. This aligns closely with the figures reported earlier. The film has additionally grossed approximately Rs. 4 crore from the rest of India, including other North Eastern states.

The extraordinary box office performance of Roi Roi Binale was driven by a powerful emotional wave, as it marked the final film of the much-loved Assamese artist Zubeen Garg. In its first week, the film played exclusively across every single screen in the state as a sign of respect, and it played at near capacity occupancy throughout. It took just seven days for the film to shatter all existing Assamese box office records, and it has since gone on to set benchmarks that may well remain untouched for years.

The approximate week-wise box office collections for Roi Roi Binale in India are as follows:

Week Gross Week One Rs. 16.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 10.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 6.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 4.25 cr. Week Five Rs. 2.25 cr. Week Six Rs. 1.10 cr. Week Seven Rs. 0.70 cr. Week Eight Rs. 0.50 cr. Week Nine Rs. 0.35 cr. Week Ten (3 days) Rs. 0.10 cr. Total Rs. 42.00 cr.

