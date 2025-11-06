Roi Roi Binale is a Behemoth at the Box Office, Landmark Blockbuster for Assamese Cinema

Assamese film Roi Roi Binale is a runaway blockbuster at the box office. Based on available data, the film is estimated to have grossed over Rs. 15 crore in India so far. On the higher side, it could be closer to Rs. 20 crore even. It's not just Assam, but the film has found strong patronage in the rest of India, where the Assamese diaspora is present. The film has grossed close to Rs. 2 crore outside Assam, a large portion of that coming from Karnataka.

Due to a lack of consistent box office data from the industry, it’s difficult to state the exact number with certainty, but it appears to have already become the biggest Assamese film of all time, within just its first week of release.

To give out some specifics, the film is playing exclusively at the cinemas of Assam state, which is something that has probably never happened before. In Guwahati, which is the biggest centre of the state, the film is grossing nearly a crore every day, when no other film has even come close to it. The two biggest before Jawan and Pushpa 2 peaked at around Rs. 60-65 lakhs. The margins are even bigger at the smaller centres. On BookMyShow, the film has sold over 7 lakh tickets, a lot of which are advance for the coming days. There are several cinemas which are near advance full.

The film carries deep emotional resonance as it is the posthumous release of Zubeen Garg, a beloved artist in the state, who passed away earlier this year. This makes it pretty much unpredictable. The film is running at capacity and collecting at similar levels every day, with very minimal drop on weekdays. At the current pace, it’s hard to predict where Roi Roi Binale will ultimately land. It shall comfortably surpass Rs. 30 crore. It is probably targeting Rs. 40 crore, but who knows, maybe it could even reach Rs. 50 crore, a figure that would be monumental for Assamese cinema.

