RRR Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film mints Rs 19.25 crore

S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR set the cash registers ringing with an excellent day 1 in the Hindi circuit. The advances of the film were below the mark but the on-the-day ticket sales were good and increased every hour. Despite having lower advance ticket sales and screen count than 83, it easily trumped that film almost everywhere. The contribution of the Hindi version of RRR from the southern states is low because the Telugu version and the regional dubs are playing in their respective states which leaves less to no scope for the Hindi version of the film to breakout.



The Hindi version of RRR clocked in an excellent Rs. 19.25 cr nett on its opening day. The number is very good for a film with no real face value, since Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not established heroes in the north belt. The only selling point of the film for north audiences was the director S.S. Rajamouli, whose Baahubali 2 is still the highest grossing film in the Hindi circuit. The film is on its way to pack a weekend figure in the vicinity of Rs. 65 cr nett and the hold on Monday will suggest where this film is headed as far as the lifetime is concerned. The film needs to rake in at least Rs. 180 cr from its Hindi version to be a clean hit and the Monday numbers will give an idea whether the film can reach that figure or fall short.



The film has broken all day 1 records in the Telugu states with more than 30 percent recoveries on the very first day. If the film is able to recover 65 percent in its first weekend, the film will most certainly breakeven too. For a film as massive as RRR, even breakeven is no less than victory since the film has already made massive gains from non theatricals



What are your expectations from RRR as far as the lifetime collections are concerned?

