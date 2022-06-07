Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: The Akshay Kumar starrer sees a big drop on its first Monday; Collects Rs. 5 cr

Samrat Prithviraj starring by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi released in theatres on 3rd of June, 2022. The film locked horns with a Pan-India Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil and a Pan-India Telugu film Major starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. The Akshay Kumar starrer didn’t fare optimally over the weekend given the high costs involved and the wide release it got. The Kamal Haasan led Vikram emerged as the first choice among moviegoers for the weekend while Samrat Prithviraj settled as the second most preferred choice. Major, which is a relatively small film, took the third place but the collections are reasonably good.

Samrat Prithviraj had a low first weekend of Rs. 39 cr nett. The first Monday numbers are meandering between Rs. 4.85 cr – 5.15 cr. The numbers are not optimal or anywhere close to it as a film of this scale and with the association of a big production house like Yash Raj Films and an A-list actor like Akshay Kumar was expected to do a lot more, preferably at least 50 percent more. The Monday number suggests that the film is heading towards a first week sub Rs. 60 cr nett after which it is likely to face stiff competition from the Hollywood biggie Jurassic World: Dominion. The second Friday numbers will indicate where the film is headed as far as lifetime is considered. At the moment, it looks more like Rs. 75 cr India nett unless something miraculous happens. The numbers from overseas are very poor too and in its lifetime, it may struggle to touch even 2 million dollars.

Vikram was rocking over the weekend with a global cume of Rs. 163 cr gross worldwide in its first 3 days. The Monday numbers coming in are excellent and the film is likely to target lifetime records in the state of Tamil Nadu. The Hindi collections of Vikram are very low but the first Monday has landed above first Friday which shows that the film has got appreciation from its target audience.

Major did well in the Telugu states and the overseas numbers were impressive too. The film managed to gross Rs 36 cr worldwide after 3 days. The Hindi numbers are not encouraging but are better than Vikram.

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani's Super-Hit Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 has crossed Rs. 150 cr nett and is still very steady at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the second highest grossing Hindi film this year.

Here are the Hindi nett figures of last week’s releases:-

Samrat Prithviraj:

Friday – Rs. 10.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 12.60 cr

Sunday – Rs. 15. 80 cr

Monday – Rs. 5 cr

Total = Rs. 44.10 cr

Major:

Friday – Rs. 90 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 1.40 cr

Sunday – Rs. 1.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 65 lakh

Total: 4.55 cr

Vikram:

Friday - Rs. 30 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 60 lakh

Friday – Rs. 1 cr

Monday – Rs. 35 lakh

Total: 2.25 cr

