Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: The Akshay Kumar starrer slumps further on Wednesday; Collects 3.85 cr

It was a silent day at the box office as far as Hindi versions of the films are concerned. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt slumped further on the first Wednesday, to a point beyond repair. The film saw the customary Wednesday fall and apart from that, saw many show cancellations for its morning shows too. It is expected that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in its fourth week will end up outgrossing Samrat Prithviraj in its second week. The dubbed south releases Vikram and Major are steady but at low levels to make any difference. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram specifically is showing growth on weekdays which is a rare phenomenon. It is to be seen if this growth can turn into something more in the second weekend. Regardless, both the south releases are doing well in their home market.

Samrat Prithviraj after a low first weekend of Rs. 39 cr nett saw no consolidation on weekdays as the film saw a declining trend. After a Monday of Rs. 4.80 cr and a Tuesday of Rs. 4.15 cr, the film is staring at a 3.85 cr nett Wednesday. Considering a top production house like Yash Raj Films and an a-lister like Akshay Kumar associating themselves with this project, one would expect more from this collaboration. Not just that, given the costs involved and the extensive release size that it has got, the film had to be doing at least double of what it is currently doing. The film will struggle to do Rs. 100 cr worldwide gross since the numbers from overseas are not too appealing either.

Vikram is running riots even on Wednesday. The film is moving towards further glory as it will be crossing Rs. 250 cr gross worldwide on its sixth day. It will become the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu in due course and the second highest grosser overall, only behind Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth.

Major is doing reasonably well on its weekdays. The numbers are steady and the film is a clean hit in the home market and in overseas territories.

Have a look at the day wise nett Hindi collections of this week’s releases:-

Samrat Prithviraj:

Friday – Rs. 10.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 12.60 cr

Sunday – Rs. 15. 80 cr

Monday – Rs. 4.80 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 4.15 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 3.85 cr

Total = Rs. 51.90 cr

Major:

Friday – Rs. 90 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 1.40 cr

Sunday – Rs. 1.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 65 lakh

Tuesday – Rs. 60 lakh

Wednesday – Rs. 55 lakh

Total: 5.70 cr

Vikram:

Friday - Rs. 30 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 60 lakh

Friday – Rs. 1 cr

Monday – Rs. 35 lakh

Tuesday – Rs. 40 lakh

Wednesday – Rs. 45 lakh

Total: 3.10 crore

