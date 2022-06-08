Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film slips further on Tuesday; Collects just Rs 4.15 crore

Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi released in theatres on the 3rd of June, 2022. The film locked horns with a Pan-India Tamil film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil and a Pan-India Telugu film Major starring Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. The Akshay Kumar starrer didn’t fare optimally over the weekend and failed to hold on weekdays with the Monday number falling below sustenance level. Vikram, which emerged as the number one choice among moviegoers over the weekend, continued to extend its lead further as it has grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide in less than 5 days. Major has held its ground and given the costs involved, it will recoup investments with producers making some good money on it.

Samrat Prithviraj had a Rs. 39 cr nett weekend. The film saw a big drop on Monday as it collected Rs. 4.80 cr nett. The film slipped further on Tuesday with numbers around Rs. 4.15 cr. The film looks to have a weekend of around Rs. 55 cr nett and it is about how much further it can go because it is likely to face stiff competition from Jurassic World: Dominion, which is very hot in the trade circles. The numbers for the Akshay Kumar starrer are very poor overseas and the film will settle for a lifetime number of fewer than 2 million dollars.

Vikram and Major are performing well in their home markets and overseas but are not doing very well for their Hindi version. However, they are still steady at lower levels. Vikram is trending well on weekdays and the Tuesday numbers have fallen above Monday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a force to reckon with as it is still churning good footfalls in its third week. The film targets a lifetime of more than Rs. 175 cr nett.

Have a look at the day wise nett Hindi collections of this week’s releases:-

Samrat Prithviraj:

Friday – Rs. 10.70 cr

Saturday – Rs. 12.60 cr

Sunday – Rs. 15. 80 cr

Monday – Rs. 4.80 cr

Tuesday – Rs. 4.15 cr

Total = Rs. 48.05 cr

Major:

Friday – Rs. 90 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 1.40 cr

Sunday – Rs. 1.60 cr

Monday – Rs. 65 lakh

Tuesday – Rs. 60 lakh

Total: 5.15 cr

Vikram:

Friday - Rs. 30 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 60 lakh

Friday – Rs. 1 cr

Monday – Rs. 35 lakh

Tuesday – Rs. 40 lakh

Total: 2.65 cr

