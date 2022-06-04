Samrat Prithviraj Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar's film takes is slow; Collects Rs 10.50 crore

The Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chhillar led Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres yesterday, that is, on the 3rd of June, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is based on Prithviraj Raso, a poem penned by Chand Bardai, a court poet of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century. The film opened to a lukewarm reception at the box office as it recorded a very poor opening, despite the many factors that were in favour of the historical epic to perform better on its first day.

Samrat Prithviraj collected between Rs. 10.30 cr and 10.80 cr nett at the box office on its first day. There is a chance of it breaching Rs. 11 cr nett at the box office at smaller centres because the film is doing relatively well in those towns. The pre-sales suggested a single digit opening but the collections moved on the day and the film was able to secure a double-digit opening. However, a double-digit opening is no consolation as the film had to ideally open around the Rs. 20 cr nett range to make an impact. Yash Raj Films have invested heavily on this project and the film needs a miraculous growth over the weekend and a strong weekday hold to leave an impression.

Films not opening to desired numbers has become a common phenomenon in Bollywood with only a handful films opening to respectable numbers. Samrat Prithviraj has got an nominal opening but it is far from good. The two releases that locked horns with Samrat Prithviraj namely Major starring Adivi Vesh and Saiee Manjrekar and Vikram - Hitlist starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil have done well in the home markets but have not been able to put on a show in Hindi with sum total of collections sub Rs. 1 cr nett. Saturday numbers of Samrat Prithviraj will give an idea about where the film is headed as far as box office is concerned.

