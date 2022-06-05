Samrat Prithviraj Second Day Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects around Rs 12.5 crore

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj starring by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt released in theatres on the 3rd of June, 2022 to a lukewarm response at the box office. The film opened to poor numbers despite the lavish scale it was shot in. Although the film had the backing of a big banner like Yash Raj Films and a dependable actor like Akshay Kumar, it could not convert into enough ticket sales as the numbers were poor across the board. The film released in around 5000 screens worldwide with the home market seeing a wide 3750 screens release.

Samrat Prithviraj opened to Rs. 10.70 cr nett on its first day at the box office, which is lower than Akshay Kumar’s recent films Sooryavanshi and Bachchhan Paandey. Regardless of the fact that both Sooryavanshi and Bachchhan Paandey were holiday releases, one would expect Samrat Prithviraj to open higher than what it did. On its second day, the historical drama saw a low 20 percent growth vis-à-vis day 1. The film collected Rs. 12.20 - 12.80 cr nett on day 2 for a cumulative total of Rs. 22.90 - Rs 23.50 cr nett in 2 days. With the limited growth of the film on Saturday, the writing is on the wall as this kind of trend means there is not enough steam in the film to sustain on Monday. The film will face stiff competition from Jurassic World: Dominion next Friday and it is to be seen how Samrat Prithviraj reacts to the competition that it faces.

The film locked horns with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram and Adivi Vesh and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Major and while both films have failed to put on a show in Hindi, they have done well in their respective languages and have also performed better than Samrat Prithviraj overseas. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 held well on its third Friday and the numbers on Saturday are 80 percent higher than its third Friday. The film is sure to cross Rs. 150 cr nett in Hindi to occupy the second spot in the list of highest Hindi language grossers in the year 2022.

