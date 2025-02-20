Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 14 India Box Office: Deepak Mukut's movie adds Rs 35 lakh to tally on 2nd Thursday
Sanam Teri Kasam minted Rs 35 lakh on the 14th day at the box office. The re-release of Harshvardhan Rane-starrer witnessed a dip in its collection today.
Sanam Teri Kasam first arrived in cinemas in 2016. Nine years later, it opened its doors for cinegoers again to relive the journey of Inder and Saru's love. The 2016 tragic romance caters to niche audiences, mainly those who like watching emotional dramas. While it couldn't fare well at the box office back then, it has gained fan base from digital platforms over the years. Sanam Teri Kasam has completed two weeks of its re-release today.
Sanam Teri Kasam Adds Rs 35 Lakh On Day 14 After Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti
Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has performed quite well in its re-release this year. In two weeks, it has emerged as the highest grossing re-release film in India since 2000s. A day after earning Rs 65 lakh on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer witnessed a decline of Rs 30 lakh in its collection on second Thursday.
On Day 14, the tragic romance added Rs 35 lakh to the tally, while bringing its total re-release earnings to Rs 32.9 crore.
Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs 8 crore in its original run. It couldn't even recover its production budget of Rs 19 crore back then. As of now, the lifetime business of the 2016 cult movie stands at Rs 40.9 crore net in India.
Day-Wise Earnings Of Sanam Teri Kasam Till Day 14 Are As Follows:
|Week/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 26.15 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.60 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 12
|Rs 65 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 65 lakh
|Day 14
|Rs 35 lakh
|Total
|Rs 32.9 crore
Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters
Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 13 India Box Office: Deepak Mukut's iconic movie holds its own on holiday Wednesday; Nets Rs 65 lakh