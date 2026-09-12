Sardaar 2 Box Office Collections: Karthi starrer spy action drama drops by 50 per cent on Day 2, grosses Rs 7.50 crore in 2 days

Sardaar 2 recorded a significant drop on its second day after taking a dull opening. The movie added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally, registering a drop of 50 per cent. The two-day theatrical cume of Sardaar 2 reached Rs. 7.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The film is a washout. It is expected to see drops further as well and close its entire run on a disappointing note. The spy action drama clashed with Soori-starrer Mandaadi, which is dominating the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Sardaar 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 7.50 crore

The film collected Rs. 3.75 crore in its home state so far. It further added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally from the Telugu states, Rs. 70 lakh from Karnataka while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 30 lakh to the cume.

The Karthi starrer met with average word-of-mouth among the audience, which is why it struggled at the box office. Had the film garnered a positive reception, it would have performed much better.

Area-wise box office collections of Sardar 2 in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 3.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 0.70 crore APTS Rs. 2.75 crore Rest Of India Rs. 0.30 crore TOTAL Rs. 7.50 crore

The sequel expands the spy universe established in Sardar, following spy Sardar’s origin story in flashback while his son, Vijay, faces the antagonist known as Black Dagger in the present. Karthi leads the film alongside SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu. Sam CS has composed the music, George C Williams is the cinematographer, and Vijay Velukutty serves as editor. Produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Sardar 2 blends espionage, action, and drama on a larger scale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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