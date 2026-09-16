Sardar 2 Box Office Collections: Karthi’s action thriller adds Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, grosses Rs 16 crore in 6 days

Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer Sardar 2 is struggling at the box office in theaters despite having a strong IP with the first instalment. After a washout weekend, the film has managed to collect only Rs 1 crore on Day 6. The six-day theatrical cume of Sardar 2 reached approximately Rs. 16 crore gross at the Indian box office on Tuesday.

After a dull opening and weekend, the Karthi starrer has gone down at the box office despite the initial hype. Moreover, the movie’s clash with the Soori and Suhas starrer Mandaadi has become another reason for the film’s drop.

Day-wise box office collections of Sardar 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 5 Rs. 2 crore Day 6 Rs. 1 crore (est.) Total Rs. 16 crore

More about Sardar 2

Sardar 2 follows Vijay Prakash aka Viji, an operative who gets a chance to prove himself when he takes on a major mission involving the vicious foe, Black Dagger. The target is Doku, a powerful biochemical weapon hidden by three operatives, each holding a key needed to access it.

The mission reunites Viji with his father, Chandra Bose aka Sardar, who has his own history with Black Dagger and Doku. With an opportunity for redemption at sight, Viji and Sardar join forces to stop Black Dagger from obtaining Doku and prevent a global catastrophe.

Apart from Karthi and SJ Suryah , the film stars Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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