Sardar 2 Box Office Collections: Karthi’s dual-lead sequel film witnesses underwhelming trend, collects around Rs 15 crore in 5 days

Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer Sardar 2 has turned into a major misfire in theatres, with Day 5 adding around Rs. 1.75-2.75 crore to its total tally. The five-day theatrical cume of Sardar 2 reached approximately Rs. 15 crore gross at the Indian box office on Monday, despite it being a holiday.

From its opening day itself, the Karthi starrer received mixed reactions from audiences. As the film also faced a clash with Soori’s Mandaadi at the box office, it seems to be facing a downward trend.

Day-wise box office collections of Sardar 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 5 Rs. 2 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15 crore

More about Sardar 2

Sardar 2 follows Vijay Prakash aka Viji, an operative who gets a chance to prove himself when he takes on a major mission involving the vicious foe, Black Dagger. The target is Doku, a powerful biochemical weapon hidden by three operatives, each holding a key needed to access it.

The mission reunites Viji with his father, Chandra Bose aka Sardar, who has his own history with Black Dagger and Doku. With an opportunity for redemption at sight, Viji and Sardar join forces to stop Black Dagger from obtaining Doku and prevent a global catastrophe.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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