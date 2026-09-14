Sardar 2 Box Office Collections: Karthi’s sequel action thriller continues its poor run, struggles with Rs 13 crore in 4 days

Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer Sardar 2 has turned into a major disappointment in theatres, with Day 4 adding Rs. 2.75 crore to its total tally. The four-day theatrical cume of Sardar 2 reached Rs. 13 crore gross at the Indian box office this weekend.

Despite the initial hype surrounding the movie, the sequel action thriller has turned out to be a major disappointment. From its opening day itself, Sardar 2 received average word-of-mouth. Moreover, the film is clashing at the box office with Soori and Suhas starrer Mandaadi, which has shown a strong trend and grossed impressively over the weekend.

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Day-wise box office collections of Sardar 2 are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 5.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 2.75 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 13 crore

From Tamil Nadu, the Karthi starrer collected Rs. 7 crore in four days. It earned Rs. 4.15 crore from the Telugu states and grossed Rs. 1.35 crore in Karnataka. Moreover, the rest of the Indian markets contributed Rs. 50 lakh to the total collection.

Area-wise box office collections of Mandaadi in India are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 7.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.35 crore APTS Rs. 4.15 crore Rest Of India Rs. 0.50 crore TOTAL Rs. 13.00 crore

About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 follows Vijay Prakash aka Viji, a former operative who gets an opportunity to prove himself when he takes on a major mission involving his longtime foe, Black Dagger (played by SJ Suryah ). His target is Doku, a powerful biochemical weapon capable of causing massive destruction.

The weapon has been hidden by three operatives, each holding a key needed to access it. The mission also brings Viji’s father, Chandra Bose aka Sardar, back into the picture. Haunted by his past involvement with Doku and his failed attempt to save an affected village, Sardar sees an opportunity to complete the mission he began years ago.

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When Black Dagger’s plans are challenged by Viji and his team, Sardar returns to support his son. As the father and son join forces, they must stop Black Dagger from obtaining Doku and prevent a catastrophic outcome.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Sardar 2 India Box Office Collections: Karthi and SJ Suryah starrer is a washout, grosses Rs 10.50 crore in 3 days